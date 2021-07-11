Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,207 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.11% of Agree Realty worth $4,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 403.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the first quarter worth $51,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth $93,000.

ADC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.38.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $72.43 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $73.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.59.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

