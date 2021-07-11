Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,693 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,782 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of People’s United Financial worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,646,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 29,332.7% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,941,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,555,000 after buying an additional 3,928,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,660,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,423,000 after buying an additional 3,370,025 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 617.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,797,000 after buying an additional 2,586,281 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 4,390.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after buying an additional 1,432,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $296,119.23. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $138,169.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 162,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,349.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 252,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,659. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.183 dividend. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

