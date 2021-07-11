Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $4.80 Million Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 31.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,253,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,872,000 after acquiring an additional 302,811 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth about $224,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 9.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth about $1,258,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on AGNC shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.14.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.