Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 31.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,586 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Pentair in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Pentair in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $69.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.70.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

PNR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

