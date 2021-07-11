Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Chemed by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,784,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Chemed by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Chemed by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $476.18 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $417.41 and a 12 month high of $560.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $484.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.48.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $527.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total transaction of $1,313,488.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 999 shares in the company, valued at $484,554.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total transaction of $1,492,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,529,265.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,366. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

