Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,943 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,467,000 after buying an additional 906,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,435,000 after buying an additional 61,878 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,081,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after buying an additional 198,060 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,842,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 910,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,671,000 after buying an additional 91,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

Ecopetrol stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Ecopetrol S.A. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $15.35.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.