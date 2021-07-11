Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,010,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Switch were worth $16,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 44.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,160 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,758,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,589 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Switch during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,951,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,581,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Switch by 36.5% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,359,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,631,000 after buying an additional 899,075 shares during the period. 40.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.03. Switch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 95.24%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,514,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,744,800.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 271,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $5,219,414.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 687,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,213,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,540,473 shares of company stock valued at $30,874,325. 29.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

