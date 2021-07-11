BlackRock Inc. Sells 17,958 Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,958 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.51% of SLR Investment worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLRC. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in SLR Investment by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 779,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 337,650 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SLR Investment by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,670,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,258,000 after purchasing an additional 184,708 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SLR Investment by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 67,949 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in SLR Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLRC. TheStreet upgraded SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SLR Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC opened at $19.00 on Friday. SLR Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $802.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.29.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 90.14%. The business had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

