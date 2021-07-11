Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 656,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,141 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Codexis were worth $15,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Codexis alerts:

In other news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $1,298,603.25. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 206,136 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,919.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,885 shares of company stock valued at $1,761,403 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CDXS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Codexis to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. Codexis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -54.66 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.68.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative net margin of 35.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.85 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.