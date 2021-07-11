Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HRGLY. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

OTCMKTS HRGLY opened at $46.52 on Thursday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of $35.73 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.85.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hargreaves Lansdown (HRGLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.