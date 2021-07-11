Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, SEB Equities raised shares of Orkla ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS ORKLY opened at $10.33 on Thursday. Orkla ASA has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 14.27%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a $0.5704 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 5.63%.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

