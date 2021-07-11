Brokerages Anticipate Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) to Announce $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) to report earnings per share of $0.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.77. Arch Capital Group posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,125%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

In other news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $1,481,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,289.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,015. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,666,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,368,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,721 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 21,426,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $822,139,000 after purchasing an additional 422,163 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,262,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $815,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,709 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,200,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 5,975,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,273,000 after purchasing an additional 300,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

ACGL stock opened at $38.50 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

