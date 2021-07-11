Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) will announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group also posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tencent Music Entertainment Group.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,218,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,915,000 after buying an additional 39,573,036 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,112,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,253 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,032,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,167 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 22,498,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,916,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,664,000 after purchasing an additional 885,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:TME opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
About Tencent Music Entertainment Group
Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.
