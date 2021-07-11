Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Will Post Earnings of $2.77 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) will announce earnings of $2.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.28. Fair Isaac posted earnings of $2.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full year earnings of $11.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $12.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.46 to $14.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.44.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $524.05 on Friday. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $547.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.99 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total value of $6,323,949.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total value of $8,333,999.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,035,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,420 shares of company stock valued at $19,295,720. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 411.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

