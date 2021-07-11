Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 1,583 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $96.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.58, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.80. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.02 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $800.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 355.56%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $169,048.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total transaction of $455,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,438 shares of company stock worth $680,230. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.05.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

