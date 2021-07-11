Contrasting Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) & Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) and Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Strategic Education and Zovio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strategic Education 0 2 3 0 2.60 Zovio 0 0 2 0 3.00

Strategic Education currently has a consensus price target of $89.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.67%. Zovio has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 241.80%. Given Zovio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zovio is more favorable than Strategic Education.

Profitability

This table compares Strategic Education and Zovio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strategic Education 5.76% 8.59% 6.74% Zovio -16.08% 10.09% 3.96%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.1% of Strategic Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of Zovio shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Strategic Education shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Zovio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Strategic Education has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zovio has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Strategic Education and Zovio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strategic Education $1.03 billion 1.75 $86.27 million $6.68 10.92 Zovio $397.12 million 0.21 -$48.95 million $0.27 9.48

Strategic Education has higher revenue and earnings than Zovio. Zovio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Strategic Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Strategic Education beats Zovio on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute. It also operates a software development school that provides Web development, iOS development, quality assurance, and UX design programs in Lehi, Utah and Dallas, Texas through online; and a software engineering school for women, which offers software development programs through online in San Francisco. In addition, the company operates Capella University, an online post-secondary education company that offers bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in public service leadership, nursing and health sciences, psychology, business and technology, counseling and human services, and education primarily for working adults; and provides self-paced online general education courses. Further, it operates Torrens University that offers undergraduate and graduate courses in business, design and creative technology, health, hospitality, and education fields through online and on physical campuses located in Australia; Think Education, a vocational training organization that delivers education at various campuses; and Media Design School, which offers industry-endorsed courses in 3D animation and visual effects, game art and programming, graphic and motion design, digital media artificial intelligence, and creative advertising in New Zealand. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

About Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services. The company provides Canvas, a software-as-a-service platform that enables it to develop and deliver online learning experiences; customer relations management application for lead management, workflow, analytics, reporting, and a complete view of students; Constellation, a suite of interactive educational materials; Waypoint Outcomes, a proprietary assessment software, which provides learning and assessment tools to institutions; and Signalz, which offers student success and student recruitment services. It also offers mobile applications; and support services in the areas of library, writing center, tutoring, help desk, and administration. The company was formerly known as Bridgepoint Education, Inc. and changed its name to Zovio Inc in April 2019. Zovio Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

