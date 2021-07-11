SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 58,392 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 67.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,392 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Univar Solutions by 389.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNVR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 5,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,757.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $376,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 222,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 66.57, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.93.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.