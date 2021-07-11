SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 105,700 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARLP. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,407 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter worth $276,000. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $7.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $318.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.82%.

ARLP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

