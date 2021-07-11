Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 114,900 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $6,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter valued at $211,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $32.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.84. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.71 and a 1 year high of $36.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.69.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.89%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th.

In related news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 15,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $546,663.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,879,607 shares in the company, valued at $238,722,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,363,944. 30.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

