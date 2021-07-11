AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Rating Increased to Hold at Investec

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) was upgraded by Investec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AU. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Renaissance Capital raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.46.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.59. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.60.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,104 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 62.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 4.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,391 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth $24,905,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.