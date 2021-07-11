ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $585.00 at Piper Sandler

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $550.00 to $585.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NOW. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $587.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.54.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NOW stock opened at $566.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $500.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a PE ratio of 755.16, a P/E/G ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $390.84 and a twelve month high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $18,019,661. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 807.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,822,000 after buying an additional 16,627 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after buying an additional 80,628 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.