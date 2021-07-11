American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Director Sells $27,287.00 in Stock

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
American Tower stock opened at $278.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.79. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $280.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.83.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 16,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.
