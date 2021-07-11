American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Director Sells $27,287.00 in Stock

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

American Tower stock opened at $278.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.79. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $280.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.19%.

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 16,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

