Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Insider Robert Uger Sells 3,646 Shares

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $32,814.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,814. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Uger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $30,152.42.

On Friday, May 7th, Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $33,907.80.

TRIL stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.14.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bloom Burton raised Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,318,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,473,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,303,000 after purchasing an additional 26,271 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,185,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,200 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 3,123,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,419,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,960,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,600 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

