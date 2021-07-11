Insider Selling: Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) CFO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $45,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,135.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ WRAP opened at $7.00 on Friday. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.53.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 326.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.22%. The company had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. Research analysts forecast that Wrap Technologies, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on WRAP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price objective for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wrap Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet.

