MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) CEO Buys $39,000.00 in Stock

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) CEO Robert P. Capps purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:MIND opened at $2.04 on Friday. MIND Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $3.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14.
MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 79.42% and a negative return on equity of 146.88%. The company had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter.
MIND Technology Company Profile
MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries. It develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; and SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems.
