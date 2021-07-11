Amalgamated Bank Reduces Holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGR. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vector Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Vector Group by 4,129.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vector Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 10,991 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $152,115.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,846,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,552,612.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VGR stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.12. Vector Group Ltd. has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $15.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $543.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.80 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.91%.

Vector Group Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

