Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 750 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,634 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, VP Janis F. Kerns bought 6,856 shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $132,183.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at $259,470.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauriann C. Kloppenburg bought 3,000 shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.16 per share, with a total value of $57,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,462.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 29,869 shares of company stock worth $583,720. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.39. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $20.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

