FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

NASDAQ:FVCB opened at $17.21 on Thursday. FVCBankcorp has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.64. The company has a market cap of $234.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.41.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FVCB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,000 after buying an additional 53,659 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FVCBankcorp (FVCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.