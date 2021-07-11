Insider Selling: MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Steven Yi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $555,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Steven Yi sold 22,951 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $827,842.57.

On Friday, July 2nd, Steven Yi sold 15,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $599,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Steven Yi sold 12,899 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $552,335.18.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Steven Yi sold 14,427 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $584,293.50.

On Monday, May 24th, Steven Yi sold 800 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $32,016.00.

MediaAlpha stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.79. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MediaAlpha currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

