BTIG Research Downgrades XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) to Neutral

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on XL Fleet from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get XL Fleet alerts:

Shares of XL opened at $7.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.45. XL Fleet has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XL Fleet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,804,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XL Fleet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of XL Fleet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Caxton Corp purchased a new position in shares of XL Fleet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,119,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of XL Fleet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XL Fleet Company Profile

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for XL Fleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XL Fleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.