BTIG Research Downgrades XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) to Neutral

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on XL Fleet from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.
Shares of XL opened at $7.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.45. XL Fleet has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $35.00.
XL Fleet Company Profile
XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.
