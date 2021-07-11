Daré Bioscience’s (DARE) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DARE. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Daré Bioscience from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daré Bioscience from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.20.

Shares of DARE opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42. Daré Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $3.85.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Daré Bioscience by 549.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 149,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 126,560 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Daré Bioscience during the first quarter worth $240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Daré Bioscience by 23.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 164,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Daré Bioscience by 22.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 48,201 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Daré Bioscience during the first quarter worth $42,000. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daré Bioscience

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

