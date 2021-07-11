Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primoris Services currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.80.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $29.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.24. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $818.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.00 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,547,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,730,000 after buying an additional 899,042 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 26.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,273,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,596,000 after acquiring an additional 889,226 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $719,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,651,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1,042.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 571,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,939,000 after acquiring an additional 521,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

