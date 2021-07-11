Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lantronix from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of LTRX opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40. Lantronix has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $6.05.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $17.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lantronix will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Lantronix news, CEO Paul H. Pickle purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 215,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,517.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, application hosting, protocol conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute that include application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

