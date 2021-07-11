BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR)

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NMTR. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 9 Meters Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.71.

NASDAQ NMTR opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of -0.10. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 15,989,876 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $19,347,749.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 1,015.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,035,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,066 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 292,246 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 91,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

