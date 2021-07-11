Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMX. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the first quarter worth about $15,326,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in América Móvil by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,479,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,405,000 after purchasing an additional 509,676 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 2.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 17,221,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $233,868,000 after purchasing an additional 467,052 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth about $4,943,000. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth about $3,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. América Móvil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $14.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.14. The company has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.70. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 7.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

