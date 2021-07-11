Franklin Resources Inc. Has $333,000 Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,722 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 24,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 31.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 4.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 39,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 29,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 8.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DNP stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $11.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

