Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,621,000 after purchasing an additional 441,766 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Primo Water by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,172,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,149,000 after buying an additional 1,381,205 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Primo Water by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,974,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,043,000 after buying an additional 694,957 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,014,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 2,192,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,374,000 after acquiring an additional 348,583 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRMW shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Primo Water currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

In other news, CFO Jay Wells sold 91,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $1,553,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,569.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 39,557 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $672,864.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,485,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,264,578.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,338,434 shares of company stock worth $23,121,710 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.93.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.55 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.