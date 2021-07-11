Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 78.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,188 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFPT. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 2.8% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 14,441.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 118,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,890,000 after acquiring an additional 117,555 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Proofpoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 865.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 113,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $547,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

NASDAQ PFPT opened at $173.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.21 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.71. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $174.61.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.