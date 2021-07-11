Franklin Resources Inc. Has $478,000 Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 236.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $257.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.15. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.40 and a 1-year high of $273.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $326,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MOH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.94.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

