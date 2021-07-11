Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALNY. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $176.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.93. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.29 and a 52-week high of $178.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.62) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.07.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $374,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,250.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,859 shares of company stock valued at $8,169,062 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

