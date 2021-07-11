Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $272,000 in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMTL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMTL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comtech Telecommunications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The company has a market cap of $648.36 million, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.32.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

