Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $319,000 in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Penumbra by 9.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Penumbra by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Penumbra by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Penumbra by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEN shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.71.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $276.55 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.49 and a 52-week high of $320.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $267.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,728.33, a P/E/G ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.31.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

