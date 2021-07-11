Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 822,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,818,000 after purchasing an additional 385,340 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,169,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,236,000 after buying an additional 415,206 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 167.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after buying an additional 132,302 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBCF opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $40.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.08.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $84.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.36 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 31.84%. Analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is 31.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBCF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, June 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

