Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 482.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $2,885,497.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,542,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HASI opened at $56.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.62. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.93 and a 52-week high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 19.85 and a current ratio of 19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.80.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 55.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.48%.

HASI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.11.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

