Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 86.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,025 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,783,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,987,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,408,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,253,000 after purchasing an additional 328,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,810,000 after purchasing an additional 217,873 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $118.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $122.27.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBOE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.27.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $114,156.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,664.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $365,510.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,708.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,786 shares of company stock worth $4,119,527. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

