TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DISCA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885 in the last three months. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.32.

DISCA opened at $29.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.01. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.