CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 4,634 Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,634 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,162.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RPAI opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $12.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.85. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -579.50 and a beta of 1.76.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Retail Properties of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

