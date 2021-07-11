Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Limelight Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. DA Davidson reissued an underperform rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.78.

NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.12. Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $7.99.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.50 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $55,260.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,041.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 133.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

