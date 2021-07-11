TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $675,196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 40.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,254,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,686 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 899,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,824,000 after acquiring an additional 644,056 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,222.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 675,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,205,000 after acquiring an additional 623,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazelview Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $23,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VNO opened at $46.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $50.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.21.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.79%.

VNO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

