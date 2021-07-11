Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumos Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and neglected diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of LUM-201 which is in clinical stage. Lumos Pharma Inc., formerly known as NewLink Genetics Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lumos Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Lumos Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Lumos Pharma stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. Lumos Pharma has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $36.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.19). Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,370.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumos Pharma will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lumos Pharma by 65.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Lumos Pharma by 292.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumos Pharma (LUMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.